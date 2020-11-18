1/
Terrance Grant McKay
1943 - 2020
Mr. Terrance Grant McKay

Mr. Terrance Grant McKay, 77, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at his residence.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 2 P.M., at the McKay residence at 235 Hwy. 165, Eufaula, Alabama with Jeremy Dixon officiating. Masks will be required and all social distancing measures will be observed. Chapman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

Born August 23, 1943 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Mr. McKay was the son of the late Forrest and Edith Ellen Scott McKay. Terry was always a hard worker and was never afraid to tackle a new challenge. As a youngster he was the first and perhaps the only newspaper delivery boy to have 3 routes to be delivered in Winnipeg before he went to school each morning. He was never one to turn down an invitation for some fun. He always had a job after school and on weekends. He served in the Canadian Militia. When he finished school he went to work at Dominion Bridge in Winnipeg, Canada until 1974. He then transferred to Varco Pruden Buildings in the United States. He and his wife Beth were married just before leaving Canada and they were married for 46 years. They enjoyed living in North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Arkansas and Georgia. Terry always loved the South and he and Beth moved to Eufaula where he joined American Buildings Company. He was very committed to his work and enjoyed 35 years in the metal building industry. He loved to play golf when he could. He enjoyed keeping his garden and yard in tip top shape. He loved his family and their extended family. His daughter was his shining star.

Survivors include his wife: Beth McKay of Eufaula, Alabama; 1 daughter: Dierdre (Robert) Fox of Chantilly, Virginia; 2 brothers: Don (Anne) McKay of British Columbia, Canada and Jack (Pat) McKay of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.


Published in The Eufaula Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial service
02:00 PM
McKay residence
Memories & Condolences
November 15, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 15, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
