Lt. Col. Thomas James Warr
Lt. Col. Thomas James Warr (U.S. Army Ret.), age 89, of Clayton, Alabama, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020.
A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Warren Family Cemetery in Clayton, AL. Reverend Joe McKinney will officiate with Glover Funeral Home of Clayton directing.
Thomas was born on November 3, 1931 in Clayton, the son of Thomas John Warr and Addie Mae Warren Warr. He grew up in Clayton and graduated from Clayton High School. He attended Alabama Polytechnic Institute (presently known as Auburn University) and received a B.S. in Animal Husbandry. He was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. While attending Auburn he joined the ROTC and gained a love for the military. After graduating college, he enlisted in the United States Army (Aviation Division) where he became a decorated helicopter pilot. Lt. Col. Warr served as Commander of the 267th Aviation Battalion in Fort Stewart, Ga., the 110th Aviation Unit in Boscomantico, Verona, Italy, the 1St Infantry Division Big Red 1 in Heidelberg, Germany, and the 82nd Airborne In Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Some of his known accomplishments were serving two tours in Vietnam, flying President Johnson to an audience with Pope Paul VI in Italy, he also flew the King of Belgium and the Shah of Iran. Before his retirement in July 1981 he was the Executive Officer of the Safety Center at Fort Rucker, Alabama. Lt. Col. Warr faithfully served his country for 28 years.
Medals earned while in service include: Distinguished Flying Cross, Legion of Merit, Air Medal w/19 Oakleaf Clusters, and Purple Heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include: his loving wife of 64 years, Paula Peiser Warr; two sons, James Michael Warr, John Arthur Warr (Shannon); daughter, Tami Diane Warr; four grandchildren, Marissa Leigh Warr, Alexander Michael Warr, Lawton Warr, Harper Lee Warr; and great grandson, Micah Robin Maddox.
Asked to serve as honorary pallbearers: Bobby Bowden, Boyd Whigham, John Robertson, Jaime Williams, Marshall Williams, Alan Greene. Ronnie Cooper, and Frank Darra.
Glover Funeral Home of Clayton was entrusted with the arrangements.
Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com