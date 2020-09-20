1/
Tony Max Coleman
1936 - 2020
Mr. Tony Max Coleman

Mr. Tony Max Coleman, 84, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held Monday, September 21, 2020, at 3 PM, at Riverdale Cemetery in Columbus, Georgia with Dr. Ken Bush officiating and Chapman Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held Monday, September 21, 2020, from 10 AM until 12 Noon prior to the service at the funeral home.

Born June 4, 1936 in Geneva, Alabama, Tony was the son of the late Leo and Jewel Helms Coleman. He was a son, brother, cousin, uncle, husband, Dad, granddaddy, great granddaddy and a tremendous friend to all. He served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1960. He was a railroad man through and through. He retired from Norfolk-Southern Railway in 1999 after 39 years. He was a leader, the head of the household, a mentor, a teacher and the one who always offered sound advice. Tony was a cook, a gardener, a fisherman and the backbone and core of our family. He always put others first. He was a selfless man. He was loving, caring and giving of his whole heart. He was a true caregiver to all in need! His intuition was almost 99% right. He was very observant of people and situations. His opinion was not always what you wanted to hear, but he was almost always "spot on". He believed in God and His promises. He believed in the Golden Rule, that you should always do unto others as you would have them do unto you. He believed in hard work, dedication and commitment. He was not a quitter. He fought until the very end. His legacy and morals and goals will live on through several generations and all of those he touched throughout his years here. To know Tony was to know how it felt to laugh. He was funny and loved to entertain with his comical stories. More importantly, to know him was to love him. He will be missed, but we take great joy in knowing he is celebrating with those who have gone on before him.

Survivors include 3 daughters: Gail (Bill) Slaydon of Roanoke, Virginia, Lisa Weaver of Eufaula, Alabama, Jodi (Rick) Stockberger of Eufaula, Alabama; 8 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild.



Published in The Eufaula Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
