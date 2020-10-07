William Bryan Hatfield, Jr.
William Bryan Hatfield, Jr., 73, of Lake Park, Georgia passed away on October 2, 2020 at South Georgia Medical Center.
Services will be held graveside in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, Georgia at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020.
Mr. Hatfield was born in Eufaula, Alabama on July 25, 1947. Preceding him in death were his parents, Bryan and Vivian Hatfield and his wife, Mariflyn Hatfield.
Survivors include his son, Bill Hatfield (Renee); daughter, Amy Alther (Tim); brother, Wayne Hatfield (Judy); and grandchildren, Brooke, Hannah, Hudson and Mason.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
or to the American Cancer Society
.