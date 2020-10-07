1/
William Bryan Hatfield Jr.
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
William Bryan Hatfield, Jr.

William Bryan Hatfield, Jr., 73, of Lake Park, Georgia passed away on October 2, 2020 at South Georgia Medical Center.

Services will be held graveside in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, Georgia at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Mr. Hatfield was born in Eufaula, Alabama on July 25, 1947. Preceding him in death were his parents, Bryan and Vivian Hatfield and his wife, Mariflyn Hatfield.

Survivors include his son, Bill Hatfield (Renee); daughter, Amy Alther (Tim); brother, Wayne Hatfield (Judy); and grandchildren, Brooke, Hannah, Hudson and Mason.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to the American Cancer Society.

Published in The Eufaula Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
October 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Karen and Garry Shirah
Family
October 4, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
