A. Louise Wentz
Hanover - A. Louise Wentz, 89, of Hanover, PA, entered God's Eternal Care, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Homewood at Plum Creek Nursing Center.
Born October 8, 1930 in New Oxford, PA, she was the daughter of the late Luther S. and Nellie L. (Slaybaugh) Myers. Louise was the loving wife of the late E. Burnell Wentz with whom she shared 68 years of marriage until his passing on November 17, 2019.
Louise worked at various retail stores in Hanover. She was a vocal soloist and sang with various groups in the Hanover Area for many years.
Louise was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Hanover, PA.
Louise is survived by her son, Greg Wentz and wife Valerie of Hanover, PA; two step grandchildren, Suzanne Gardner of Plum Borough, PA, and David Gardner and wife Rebekah of East Berlin, PA; and two step great grandchildren, Annabel and Violet; and two sisters, Doris Jean Stock and Joyce Durboraw both of New Oxford, PA, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Nyle Myers; and a sister, Geraldine Alleman.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 127 York Street, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.