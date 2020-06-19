A. Louise Wentz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share A.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A. Louise Wentz

Hanover - A. Louise Wentz, 89, of Hanover, PA, entered God's Eternal Care, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Homewood at Plum Creek Nursing Center.

Born October 8, 1930 in New Oxford, PA, she was the daughter of the late Luther S. and Nellie L. (Slaybaugh) Myers. Louise was the loving wife of the late E. Burnell Wentz with whom she shared 68 years of marriage until his passing on November 17, 2019.

Louise worked at various retail stores in Hanover. She was a vocal soloist and sang with various groups in the Hanover Area for many years.

Louise was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Hanover, PA.

Louise is survived by her son, Greg Wentz and wife Valerie of Hanover, PA; two step grandchildren, Suzanne Gardner of Plum Borough, PA, and David Gardner and wife Rebekah of East Berlin, PA; and two step great grandchildren, Annabel and Violet; and two sisters, Doris Jean Stock and Joyce Durboraw both of New Oxford, PA, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Nyle Myers; and a sister, Geraldine Alleman.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 127 York Street, Hanover, PA 17331.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved