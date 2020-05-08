Services
Feiser Funeral Home Inc
306 Harrisburg St
East Berlin, PA 17316
(717) 259-7131
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Adelaide Ferro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adelaide M. Ferro


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adelaide M. Ferro Obituary
Adelaide M. Ferro

East Berlin - Adelaide M. (Robinson) Ferro, 83, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital. She was the wife of Jerome J. Ferro, her husband of 63 years.

Adelaide was born March 18, 1937, in Alamogordo, NM, the daughter of the late Frank and Adelaide (Southwick) Robinson.

Adelaide was a member of Lakeview Fellowship in East Berlin, and a she was a former member of the Princes Georges Civic Opera.

In addition to her husband Jerry, Adelaide is survived by her children, Grace Ambrosini and her husband Mark of Hughesville, MD, Jerome Ferro and his wife Roz of Silver Spring, MD, Madeline Ferro of Edgewater, MD, John Ferro and his wife Deidre of Fredericksburg, VA, and Paul Ferro and his wife Shannon of Mechanicsville, MD, 13 grandchildren, Raymond, Mark, Theresa, Rebecca, Basile, Julia, Sean, Louis, Daniel, Rita, Caleb, Joshua and Charity, and three great grandchildren, Matthew, Benjamin and Rachel. She was predeceased by a sister, Mary Fletcher.

Funeral services and burial will be private. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from May 8 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adelaide's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -