Adelaide M. Ferro
East Berlin - Adelaide M. (Robinson) Ferro, 83, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital. She was the wife of Jerome J. Ferro, her husband of 63 years.
Adelaide was born March 18, 1937, in Alamogordo, NM, the daughter of the late Frank and Adelaide (Southwick) Robinson.
Adelaide was a member of Lakeview Fellowship in East Berlin, and a she was a former member of the Princes Georges Civic Opera.
In addition to her husband Jerry, Adelaide is survived by her children, Grace Ambrosini and her husband Mark of Hughesville, MD, Jerome Ferro and his wife Roz of Silver Spring, MD, Madeline Ferro of Edgewater, MD, John Ferro and his wife Deidre of Fredericksburg, VA, and Paul Ferro and his wife Shannon of Mechanicsville, MD, 13 grandchildren, Raymond, Mark, Theresa, Rebecca, Basile, Julia, Sean, Louis, Daniel, Rita, Caleb, Joshua and Charity, and three great grandchildren, Matthew, Benjamin and Rachel. She was predeceased by a sister, Mary Fletcher.
Funeral services and burial will be private. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from May 8 to May 10, 2020