|
|
Agnes A. Wagaman
Hanover - Agnes A. Wagaman, 57, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was the fiancé of Rick Grim, with whom she spent 20 years.
Born February 24, 1963 in Hanover, she was the daughter of Chairmaine (Smeak) Klunk of Hanover and the late Reuel L. Klunk.
Agnes was a member of the McSherrystown Moose and Hanover AMVETS. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her mother and fiancé are two daughters, Angela Smith and husband Jeremy of Hanover, and Sarah Wagaman and companion Kevin Stoneroad of New Oxford; three grandchildren, Aaralyn Smith, Joslynn Smith, and Brayden Fridinger; and six siblings, Teresa Amspacher of York New Salem, Timothy Klunk of Taneytown, MD, Christine Rudisill of Gettysburg, Richard Klunk of Chattanooga, TN, Delores Turner of Sun City Center, FL, and Andrew Klunk of Hanover. She was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Klunk.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services and burial will be held privately. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Contributions in memory of Agnes may be made to Pink Out Foundation, 1150 Carlisle Street, Suite 10, Box 189, Hanover, PA 17331.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020