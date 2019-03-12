|
Agnes Cunningham
Dillsburg - Agnes Cecelia (Phillips) Cunningham, 93, of Dillsburg and formerly of New Oxford, departed this life on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Elmcroft, Dillsburg, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of Colonel Arthurs S. Cunningham, Jr. who died November 21, 2017. Together they shared 69 years of marriage.
Born October 16, 1925 in Dearth, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Catherine (Duyava) Phillips.
Agnes graduated from Uniontown High School and upon graduation, she and her sisters moved to Washington, D.C. to take part in the Great War effort of World War II. In 1948, as a young bride, Agnes made her way to Germany where she resided while her husband flew on the Berlin Airlift. After the war, she and her husband settled on their farm and began raising a family. Life wasn't easy with her husband often away on missions but she was a faithful wife, mother and homemaker.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, New Oxford and was employed for many years at the Oxford Hotel, New Oxford. Agnes enjoyed doing crafts, traveling with friends and had a special place in her heart for children. She believed in staying fit and for decades enjoyed going to aerobics class and other classes at the YWCA.
Agnes is survived by her children, J. Michael Cunningham and wife Deborah of Aspers; Robert E. Cunningham and wife Karen of Abbottstown; Kathryn A. Massie of Richmond, VA; Carolyn L. Sanders and husband Steven L. of Gettysburg; Patricia L. Barker and husband Kyle of Aspers; Connie L. Lesko of Richmond, VA; step-son, Richard Alan Cunningham and wife Judith of Jacksonville, FL; sister, Martha Phillips, Ellicott City, MD; brother, Thomas Phillips and wife Carol, Connecticut; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Family and friends will meet at 9 AM on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle Street, Hanover to go in procession to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 106 Carlisle St, New Oxford for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM with Rev. Michael Letteer as celebrant. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg.
To share memories of Agnes C. Cunningham and to view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 12, 2019