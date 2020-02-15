|
|
Agnes Frohling Jackson
Princeton - Agnes Frohling Jackson, a mother of nine and a second mom to dozens more in her Northeast Baltimore neighborhood, died Friday, Feb. 14, from heart disease at Stella Maris. She was 89.
The Princeton, New Jersey, native was a homemaker and registered nurse, who was known affectionately as "mom" to a generation of kids growing up in the Lauraville/Hamilton area who tagged along with her large family.
Just two weeks shy of her 90th birthday, she could still recall the birthday of each of her 31 grandchildren.
She is survived by nine children and their spouses - sons Joseph (Janet) of Baldwin, Gerry (Nancy) of Perry Hall, James of Forest Hill, Thomas (Maria) of Parkville, Jack (Laura) of Manassas, Va., Ed (Jenny) of Towson and Matt (Christine) of Ellicott City; and daughters Mary Therese Lutz (John) of Hanover, Pa., and Bernadette Colburn (Greg) of Hanover, Pa. She also is survived by brothers Edward Frohling (North Carolina), John Frohling (New Jersey) and Lucien Frohling (New Jersey) and sisters Marie Rawlings (Massachusetts) and Betty Curtis (New Jersey). Sister Lucille Frohling preceded her in death. She is also survived by her dear in-laws Patricia and John McColgan (Marriottsville).
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home in Northeast Baltimore, 5305 Harford Rd, Baltimore, MD 21214. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Feb. 20, 10 a.m., at St. Dominic, 5309 Harford Rd, Baltimore, MD 21214. Burial will be on Friday, Feb. 21, 10 a.m. at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, 11501 Garrison Forest Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation be made in Agnes Jackson's name to either Archbishop Curley High School or The Catholic High School of Baltimore.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2020