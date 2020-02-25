|
|
Agnes M. Pohlman
New Oxford - Agnes Marie "Dusty" Pohlman, 92, of New Oxford, peacefully passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Columbia Cottage in Hanover, PA. Born Friday, August 12, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Pius Ignatius Horwedel, Jr. and Cecelia Noel Horwedel. Married, August 12, 1944, she was the loving wife of Gerald Joseph "Bud" Pohlman with whom she shared 61 wonderful years of marriage until his passing in 2005. Dusty was born in Mount Rock and spent her entire life on Centennial Road as a child and then for many years as a farm wife.
Dusty attended school at Sacred Heart Basilica and was a life-long member of the parish. Throughout her life, she enjoyed reading, flower gardening, sending cards and notes to family and friends, and watching movies. She particularly loved watching the annual Oscar presentation. She was also a passionate Orioles baseball fan and typically knew everything about the Orioles players and their families. Those who knew her well never had to worry about life's trials and tribulations because Dusty did more than enough of it for them. Throughout the years she always enjoyed the companionship of a family dog, the latest being her pal, Buddy.
In earlier days, Dusty worked at Emeco Industries and later at Penland Paper. In 1965, at 38 years old, she and her best friend decided to become nurses. They applied and were accepted to the first class of the Hanover Nursing Program. Upon graduation, Dusty went to work for Dr. Vernon Busler with whom she spent 28 years as an LPN. These years were some of the most rewarding and fulfilling for her as she enjoyed the close relationship with her fellow nurses and the joy of caring for their patients.
Dusty is survived by two children: Bruce Pohlman, married to Beverly Willow Pohlman, of New Oxford and Marcia, wife of Jan Wilcox of Elizabethtown, PA; five grandchildren: Brett, Beth, Becci, Jenny, and Emily; eight great-grandchildren: Jayden, Kolton, Gavin, Dallas, Skyla, London, Emerson, and Myles; and a number of nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. In addition to her parents and husband, Dusty was predeceased by her sister, Catherine Long, and her brothers, Charles Horwedel and Bernard "Sam" Horwedel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Sacred Heart Basilica, Hanover, with Rev. Joseph R. Howard as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Serving as pallbearers will be Doug Schriver, Barb Schriver, Sheila Campbell, David Horwedel, Lee Noel, and Steve Groft.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Agnes may be made to Sacred Heart Basilica, 30 Basilica Drive, Hanover, PA 17331, or one's favorite charity.
Online condolences may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020