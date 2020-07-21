Alan J. Little
Hanover - Alan J. Little, 73, of Port Orange, FL, and formerly of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at AdventHealth, Daytona Beach, FL, with his loving wife by his side.
Born November 5, 1946 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Rodney J. and Madeline M. (Small) Little. Alan was the loving husband of Vicki L. (Bortner) Little with whom he would have shared 34 years of marriage on August 17.
Alan was a veteran and served his country proudly as a Sergeant in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, earning the National Defense Service Medal.
Alan was a 1964 graduate of Delone Catholic High School and attended Sacred Heart Basilica school and church when he was younger. Alan retired from UTZ Quality Foods, Inc. in 2014, where he worked for fifty years in several leadership roles. His most recent role was as a Director of Key Accounts.
Alan was a life-member of the McSherrystown Home Association, a member of the Republican Club of Hanover, the Port Orange Eagles Association #4089, and the Honey Pots Golf League. Golf was Alan's passion, he enjoyed coaching fellow golfers in the league, volunteered for the LPGA for Semi-Professional Young Adults, and played softball for forty-two years.
In addition to his loving wife, Vicki, Alan is survived by two sons, Scott Little of Dover, PA and Corey Little and wife Heather of Mt. Pleasant, PA, and; one granddaughter, Patience Eileen Elizabeth Little; and four siblings, Ronald "Ron" Little and wife Sarah of Gettysburg, PA, Michael "Mike" Little and wife Marianne of Hanover, PA, Pat Little of Hanover, PA, and Teace Little Markle and husband Mike of Thomasville, PA. He was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Little.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Alan will be held 11:00 AM, July 27, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with MSGR. James Lyons officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA with the Allied Veterans Honor Guard Burial Detail providing Military Honors. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 9:00-11:00 AM, Monday, July 27, 2020 at the funeral home. Due to the latest public health directives, those attending the service will be required to wear masks and attendance inside the funeral home will be limited to 25 people at a time. The service will be live streamed for those who wish to watch from home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Alan's name to The First Tee of Central Florida, 1326 Palmetto Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com
