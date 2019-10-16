|
|
Albert A. Kuhn
Hanover - Albert A. "Sonny" Kuhn, 90, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Hanover Hall Nursing Center. He was the husband of Mary R. (Riley) Kuhn to whom he was married 66 years.
Born July 17, 1929 in Hanover, he was the son of Albert H. and Regina M. (Lawrence) Kuhn.
Sonny retired as owner/operator of Kuhn Auto Electric in Hanover after starting the business in 1974. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Hanover, a life member of the Hanover and a member of the Air Force Museum. Sonny proudly served in the US Army in Korea. He had a lifetime interest in aviation and received his private pilot's license after attending flight school at Devener Airport in Hanover. Sonny enjoyed spending time with his many friends and family especially his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four children, Victoria Thomas and husband Norm of Hanover, Anthony Kuhn and companion Marcy Orendorff of New Oxford, Albert H. Kuhn and wife Karen of Hanover and Laurie Sterner of Glenville; four grandchildren, Albert A. Kuhn, Kevin Little, Brian J. Little and Elder R. Sterner; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; five siblings, Robert Kuhn, Regina Colgan, Norrine Kuhn, Joan Buehrle and Mary Kuhn. He was preceded in death by two siblings, Rose Marie Creeley and F. Edward Kuhn and a son-in-law, Rick Sterner.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Hanover, with Rev. Michael P. Reid as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Hanover, with the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard providing military honors. Friends and relatives will be received Sunday from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown, with prayers at 5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Sonny may be made to St. Vincent Church, Raise the Cross Fund, 220 Third St. Hanover, PA 17331 or St. Teresa of Calcutta School, 316 North St. McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019