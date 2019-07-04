|
Dr. Albert H. Jacobs
York - Dr. Albert Hughes Jacobs, 82, of York, PA, entered God's eternal care, Monday, July 1, 2019 at ManorCare Health Nursing Home, Dallastown, PA.
Born October 26, 1936, in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Rev. Sanderson A. and Ina B. (Hoover) Jacobs.
Albert was a 1954 graduate of Hanover High School. He graduated from Elizabethtown College and the Palmer College of Chiropractic medicine. Upon graduation, Dr. Jacobs started his practice as a chiropractor in 1961 in York, PA until his retirement in 2007. He was a member of the American Chiropractic Association.
Dr. Jacobs was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Yorkana, PA. He was a certified lay speaker within the Methodist Church.
Albert is survived by his children, April L. Jacobs of Brooklyn, NY, Jason M. Jacobs of Prescott, AZ and Deb Berry of Eugene, OR.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Mummert's Church Cemetery, East Berlin, PA.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on July 4, 2019