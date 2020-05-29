Albert L. Neiderer
McSherrystown - Albert L. "Skip" Neiderer, 81, of McSherrystown, entered into God's eternal care on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Brethren Home Community in New Oxford. He was the husband of JoAnn F. (McSherry) Neiderer who died April 11, 2016.
Born June 5, 1938, in Hanover, he was the son of the late Albert Neiderer and Geraldine (Kaehler) Neiderer Lawrence, and stepson of the late Thomas "Pat" Lawrence.
Skip was retired from PH Glatfelter in Spring Grove with 42 years of service. He was a 1956 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, a member of Annunciation Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and Moose all in McSherrystown. Skip enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, playing cards and spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are four sons, Michael P. Neiderer and wife Virginia, Andrew J. Neiderer and wife Karen all of York, Anthony A. Neiderer and wife Rebecca of Canonsburg and Steven P. Neiderer and fiancé Lisa Zimmerman of Hanover; twelve grandchildren, Heather, Patrick, Isabela, Ashley, Chase, Johnna, Ella, Vaughn, Tori, Wade, Brody and Tate; three great-grandchildren, Kyleigh, Kierra and Kaiden. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle M. Neiderer and a sister, Donna Hemler.
A private graveside service will be held at Annunciation Cemetery in McSherrystown.
Contributions in memory of Skip may be made to Annunciation Church Memorial Fund, 26 N. Third St., McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from May 29 to May 31, 2020.