Albert V. Redding
Hanover - Albert V. Redding, 82, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side.
Born June 23, 1938, in Adams County, PA, he was the son of the late Wilbur J. and Estella R. (Keller) Redding. Albert was the loving husband of Eleanor "Ellie" J. (Meckley) Redding with whom he shared fifty-eight years of marriage.
Albert was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover, PA, where he was an usher, served on the Parish Council, was a member of the Holy Name Society, and was a former President of the St. Joseph Home and School Association. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Hanover Eagles, the Republican Club, the Hanover Elks, the McSherrystown Moose, the Hanover Home Association, Hanover AMVETS, the Hanover American Legion, and the Hanover VFW.
Albert was a 1956 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, Hanover, PA. He was a veteran, serving his country proudly in the United States Air Force.
Albert was a sales manager for Hanover Candy & Tobacco Supplies for forty-eight years until his retirement.
Albert enjoyed hunting, golfing, playing cards, Polka dancing, and especially spending time with his family.
In addition to his loving wife, Ellie, Albert is survived by five children, Terrence Redding and wife Tina of Spring Grove, PA, Diane Myers of Hanover, PA, Karen Sanders of Hanover, PA, Vincent Redding and wife MaryBeth of Fairfax, VT, and Amy Smith and husband Allen of Hanover, PA; thirteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; five sisters, Catherine Dietz, Jane Knott and companion Nate, Theresa Finkenbinder and husband Dewaine, Linda Gurtler and husband Don, and Mary Hankey; and one brother, Gerald Redding and wife Valerie. He was preceded in death by four siblings, Emma Tawney, Estella Wagaman, Wilbur Redding, and Rose Redding.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:00pm, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA with Monsignor James M. Lyons as celebrant. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 11:30am-1:00pm at the church. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Hanover, PA with the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard Burial Detail providing Military Honors .
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Albert's name may be made to the charity of your choice
.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com
.