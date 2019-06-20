Alexander N. "Alex" Mavros



Hanover - Alexander N. "Alex" Mavros, 89, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, York, PA.



Born April 28, 1930, in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Nickolas E. and Constantina (Zarkadas) Mavros. Alex was the loving husband of Ruthann Yingling Mavros with whom he shared thirty-five years of marriage.



Alex attended St. John Chrysostom Orthodox Church, York, PA, and Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Camp Hill, PA. He was a member of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association.



Alex attended the Stanton Military Academy, was a graduate of the Eichelberger High School, and graduated from the Thompson Business School. He served his country proudly and was a veteran of the United States Army.



Alex was a realtor with ERA Preferred Properties and retired with twenty-eight years of service.



Alex enjoyed collecting stamps and coins, was very fond of History, and loved spending time with his family.



In addition to his loving wife Ruthann, Alex is survived by his children, Nick A. Mavros of York, PA, Evelyn M. Lutz of Frederick, MD, Christopher Yingling of Abbottstown, PA, and Shawn Yingling of Hanover, PA; two grandchildren, Zachary Lutz and Brenna Yingling; one great-grandchild, Analia Lutz; and one sister, Evangeline Luckenbaugh of Hanover, PA. He was preceded in death by his wife of twenty-five years, Gladys (Apostolakias) Mavros, three brothers, Aristotle Mavros, E. Tim Mavros and Samuel Mavros; and two sisters, Bessie Luckenbaugh and Mary Lorenzo.



A service to celebrate and remember Alex will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA with Father Peter Pier officiating. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM, Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. John Chrysostom Orthodox Church, 2397 North Sherman Street, York, PA, with a Trisagion Service at 7:00 PM. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, PA.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Alex's name to St. John Chrysostom Orthodox Church, 2397 North Sherman Street, York, PA 17406, or to H.O.P.E., Help for Oncology Problems & Emotional Support, P.O. Box 175 Shrewsbury, PA 17361.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Alex's name to St. John Chrysostom Orthodox Church, 2397 North Sherman Street, York, PA 17406, or to H.O.P.E., Help for Oncology Problems & Emotional Support, P.O. Box 175 Shrewsbury, PA 17361.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.