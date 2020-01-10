|
Alfred E. Segraves
Hanover - Alfred E. Segraves, 89, of Hanover, passed peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Hanover Hall. He was the loving husband of Charlotte A. (Rebert) Shultz, Hanover. They were married June 26, 2016. His first wife Joann Segraves passed away in January, 2006.
He was born October 17, 1930 in Winston Salem, NC, the son of the late William and Helen (Spicer) Segraves.
Alfred was a member of St. John's UCC, New Oxford and served proudly in the U.S. Airforce. He graduated from New Oxford High School in 1949 and was a millwright with Carpenter's Local 214 for 50 years. Mr. Segraves was a life member of the American Legion Post 14, Hanover and was a 50 year member of the Hanover Elks Lodge 763 and the McSherrystown Moose Lodge 720. He was also a member of the Hanover Post 2506, the Hanover Eagles Aerie 1406 and a life member of the Hanover Home Association.
Alfred enjoyed socializing at the clubs, his Jack Daniels and his pipe.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 15 step-children, step grandchildren and step great grandchildren and his caring and loving sister-in-law Hilda Hemingway and her son John, Emmittsburg, MD.
He was preceded in death by his brother and sister.
A service to celebrate the life of Alfred Segraves will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle Street with Rev. Douglas C. Hahn officiating. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Tuesday from 10 AM until the start of the service at the funeral home.
Burial with full military honors conducted by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard will be in St. John's UCC Cemetery, New Oxford.
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020