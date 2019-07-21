|
Alfred J. Young
St. Augustine, FL - Alfred J. Young, 90, of St. Augustine, FL, and formerly of Hanover, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 in Florida. He was the husband of Marianne Sanders Young, who died September 5, 2006. They were married for 56 years.
Born November 9, 1928 in Webster, Mass., he was the son of the late Alfred J. Young, Sr. and Katherine (Fitzgerald) Young. He attended local parochial school and was a 1948 graduate of Delone Catholic High School. He was a graduate of the Consumer Banking School, University of Virginia and Louisiana State University, Graduate School of Banking.
Prior to relocating to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in 1969, he was employed by the former 1st National Bank and Trust Co. of Hanover as a vice president and member of the Banks Board of Directors. Mr. Young was active in community affairs having served on the Hanover Borough Council from 1962 to 1968. He was a past President and Director of the Hanover Credit Bureau.
In Florida he was associated with the Florida Coast Banking Group, Pompano Beach, FL. He became the organizing President, C.E.O. and Director of FL Coast Bank of Coral Springs N.A., Coral Springs, FL. He later assumed the additional responsibility as President, C.E.O. and Director of Florida Coast Bank of Margate, Margate, FL. He retired in 1991 after 38 years in the Finance and Banking Industry.
Al was a veteran of the Korean War, serving with the 1st Cavalry Division, 5th Cavalry Regiment. He was awarded the Combat Infantryman's Badge, the Combat Medical Badge, Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart Medal. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and the Hanover Republican Club.
Al is survived by his children, Kerry Smith and husband Brian of Deland, FL, Cindy Smith and husband Lee of Hanover, Maureen Lange and husband Tim of Green Acres, FL, Christine Ellis and husband Timothy of Delray Beach, FL, Michelle Smith and husband Wade of Hanover, Marie Young of St. Augustine, FL, Michael Young of Pompano Beach, FL, Andrea Garman and husband Scott of Fleming Island, FL, Ann Arthur and husband Lee of Fleming Island, FL, Laura Young and wife Diana of Coral Springs, FL, fifteen grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and two sisters, Catherine Clarton of Hanover and Beatrice Becker of Lititz. He was preceded in death by a sister, Genevieve Noel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown with Rev. Charles L. Persing as celebrant. Burial will follow in Annunciation Cemetery, McSherrystown with military honors provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Friends and relatives will be received Friday 9:30 am. to 10:30 am. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave. McSherrystown.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Ellis, Christopher Ellis, Timothy Lange, Nicholas Arthur, Tim Ellis, Clay McKim and Tommy Miller.
Contributions in memory of Al may be made to the .
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on July 21, 2019