1/1
Alice Favorite
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Favorite

Hanover - Alice Louise (Moubray) Favorite, 89, of Hanover, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle, Hanover. She was the wife of the late William E. Gabbert who passed in 1979 and Charles W. Favorite who passed in 1984.

Born August 9, 1930 in Harrisonburg, VA, she was the daughter of the late James C. and Bessie Mae (Dean) Moubray.

Alice was a very kind loving person. She loved talking and laughing with family and friends. She enjoyed flowers and gardening. She also loved angels and fussing over babies whenever she saw them. She was an animal lover and had many pets over the years.

Alice is survived by her daughter, Brenda Ratnecht of Spring Grove; her longtime companion of 22 years, Neil Klotzbach of Hanover; her brothers, Charles Moubray of Broadway, VA and Roy Moubray of Mountain Home, AR; three grandsons and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her twin infant sons, Larry and Barry and her siblings, Dee, Clarissy, Frances, Mary, Rose and Harold.

A memorial service for Alice Louise will be held at a later date to be determined.

For those desiring, contributions in memory of Alice may be made to the Adams Co. SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325.

To share memories of Alice Louise Favorite, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EveningSun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved