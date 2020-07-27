Alice Favorite
Hanover - Alice Louise (Moubray) Favorite, 89, of Hanover, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle, Hanover. She was the wife of the late William E. Gabbert who passed in 1979 and Charles W. Favorite who passed in 1984.
Born August 9, 1930 in Harrisonburg, VA, she was the daughter of the late James C. and Bessie Mae (Dean) Moubray.
Alice was a very kind loving person. She loved talking and laughing with family and friends. She enjoyed flowers and gardening. She also loved angels and fussing over babies whenever she saw them. She was an animal lover and had many pets over the years.
Alice is survived by her daughter, Brenda Ratnecht of Spring Grove; her longtime companion of 22 years, Neil Klotzbach of Hanover; her brothers, Charles Moubray of Broadway, VA and Roy Moubray of Mountain Home, AR; three grandsons and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her twin infant sons, Larry and Barry and her siblings, Dee, Clarissy, Frances, Mary, Rose and Harold.
A memorial service for Alice Louise will be held at a later date to be determined.
For those desiring, contributions in memory of Alice may be made to the Adams Co. SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
