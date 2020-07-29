Alice Louise Strickhouser
Taneytown - Alice Louise Strickhouser, 92, of Taneytown, died Wed, July 29, at Lorien Taneytown. She was the widow of Elwood L. Strickhouser who died in 2010. Born Sept 14, 1927 in Frizzelburg, Louise was the daughter of the late C. Walter & Alice (Starner) Marker. She was a 1942 Westminster High School graduate and had been employed at Warner's Dairy, Frizzelburg and Cambridge of Taneytown. Louise had also worked at CVS of Taneytown and helped her husband with his egg route.
Surviving are her sons, Kenneth Strickhouser & Marcia of Abbottstown and Jerry Strickhouser & Cathy of Harney; her 7 grandchildren: Kelly Hollingshead, Ezra Strickhouser, Heather Rowe, Micah Strickhouser, Zoe Hodgdon, Sarah Cain and Dinah Torres; her 13 great grandchildren; and her sister Charlottte Gehr of Taneytown. Louise was predeceased by her sisters, Isabelle Sprinkel and Helen Newhauser and her brothers, Calvin and Kenneth Marker. Louise was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Harney; a charter member of Harney Fire Co. Ladies Aux and a member of Harney VFW Ladies Aux. She loved being involved in her community and spending time with her family.
Graveside Service is Monday, Aug 3, at 11 A.M. at Mountain View Cemetery, Harney, with The Rev. Peter Naschke officiating. There will be no viewing. Memorials in Louise's name may be sent to her church @ 5918 Conover Rd., Taneytown, MD 21787 or Harney Fire Co., 5130 Harney Rd., Taneytown. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com
