Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Bendersville Cemetery
Alice Y. Routsong


1926 - 2020
Alice Y. Routsong Obituary
Alice Y. Routsong

Hanover - Alice Y. Routsong, 93, formerly of Bendersville, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover. She was born Wednesday, May 26, 1926 in York, the daughter of the late Fern R. and Lena E. (Angell) Hitchcock.

Her husband of 54 years, Leroy S. "Mike" Routsong passed away in 2004. She is survived by one daughter, Judy A. and husband, Robert Fulton of Hanover; one son, Michael J. and wife, Gail Routsong of Melbourne Beach, FL; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Lois Ann Smith of Littlestown and sister-in-law, Julia Hitchcock of New Oxford. She was preceded in death by her brother, Fern R. Hitchcock.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Graveside services will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, April 16 at Bendersville Cemetery with Rev. Melissa Madera officiating. A memorial service will be planned for a future date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bendersville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 131, Bendersville, PA 17306 and St. David's Lutheran Church, 1032 Musselman Rd., Hanover, PA 17331 to be used for feeding the needy. Online condolences at DuganFH.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2020
