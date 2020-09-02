Alicia S. Hoff
Hanover - Alicia S. Hoff, 69, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Monday, August 31, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side.
Born January 31, 1951 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret (Dofner) Bennett. Alicia was the loving wife of the late Richard S. Hoff with whom she shared 35 years of marriage until his passing September 28, 2008.
Alicia was a 1968 graduate of Hanover High School, Hanover, PA. She was a sales associate for Weis for thirty years until her retirement in 2020.
Alicia loved planting flowers, going on trips, being with her dog Samantha, and especially spending time with her family.
Alicia is survived by her children, Marla Reichart and husband Jeremy of Hanover, PA, Wayne Hoff and wife Phyllis of Spring Grove, PA, and Diane L. Hoff of Hanover, PA; three grandchildren, Michelle M. Hoff, Kera K. Yohe, and Jackson R. Reichart; 1 great-grandchild, Quinn; a brother, Joseph Bennett and wife June of Hanover, PA; and two sisters, Margaret Baker and husband James of Hanover, PA, and Karen Slagle and husband Richard of Hanover, PA. She was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Bennett.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Alicia will be held 1:00pm, Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with the Rev. Jerry Beers officiating. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover, PA. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 12:00-1:00pm, Friday, September 4, 2020 at the funeral home.
