Almeda L. Wolford
1933 - 2020
Almeda L. Wolford

Hanover - Almeda L. Wolford, 87, beloved wife of Brett L. Wolford, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg.

Born on Tuesday, March 7, 1933 in Gettysburg, she was a daughter of the late Edward S. and Ruth Crum Russell. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) at Homewood at Plum Creek. Almeda was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

In addition to her husband of nearly 48 years, survivors include two daughters; Tess Garman and her companion, Gene Worley, of Spring Grove, and Tammy Snyder and her husband, Jeff, of Hanover; and three grandchildren, Logan Ireland, and Katie and Grace Snyder.

The service will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive-Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110-9378.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com






Published in Evening Sun from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
