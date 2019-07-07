Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Joppa, MD
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Joppa, MD
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Krider's Church Cemetery
Westminster, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alverta Graf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alverta Sharlene Graf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alverta Sharlene Graf Obituary
Alverta Sharlene Graf

Edgewood - Alverta Sharlene Graf, 83, of Edgewood, passed away on July 2, 2019. Alverta is survived by her children, Meri Ellen "Meg" Rambo and husband, Paul, Patrick Graf and wife, Jolene and Peter Graf and wife, Janeene Jensen-Graf; brother, Jack Hull and wife, Rachel; grandchildren, Christopher and Thomas Rambo, Nina, Lewis, Justin and Jensen Graf; sister-in-law Joyce Hull, brother-in-law Harry Moore; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Michael Hull and sister, Judith Hull-Moore. Services were held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Joppa, MD on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Interment was at Krieder's Church Cemetery in Westminster, MD. Contributions may be made to Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY, 10018. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.