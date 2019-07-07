|
|
Alverta Sharlene Graf
Edgewood - Alverta Sharlene Graf, 83, of Edgewood, passed away on July 2, 2019. Alverta is survived by her children, Meri Ellen "Meg" Rambo and husband, Paul, Patrick Graf and wife, Jolene and Peter Graf and wife, Janeene Jensen-Graf; brother, Jack Hull and wife, Rachel; grandchildren, Christopher and Thomas Rambo, Nina, Lewis, Justin and Jensen Graf; sister-in-law Joyce Hull, brother-in-law Harry Moore; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Michael Hull and sister, Judith Hull-Moore. Services were held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Joppa, MD on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Interment was at Krieder's Church Cemetery in Westminster, MD. Contributions may be made to Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY, 10018. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on July 7, 2019