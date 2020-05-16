|
Alvin Stremmel
Spring Grove - Alvin L. Stremmel, age 84, passed away at York Hospital on May 14, 2020. He was the loving husband of Ruthanna I. (Nace) Stremmel; together they shared over 54 years of marriage.
Alvin was born in Dallastown on November 4, 1935 and was the son of the late John J. Stremmel and Rosa (Wilhelm) Stremmel. He worked as a paper cutter at P.H. Glatfelter in Spring Grove for over 33 years and retired in 2005. He was a longtime member of Black Rock Church of the Brethren in Glenville. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, mowing grass and especially traveling the world with his wife. Alvin was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather; he cherished the time he spent with his family and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Ruthanna, he is survived by his son Keith Stremmel and his significant other Marot Schwag of Lancaster; his daughter Jennifer (Stremmel) Gervasio and husband Matthew of Hanover and his granddaughters Gracelyn and Angelina Gervasio. He is also survived by his brother John Stremmel and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Michael Todd Stremmel in 2006 and his brothers Eugene Stremmel, Larry Stremmel and baby Gary Stremmel.
Due to COVID 19 Guidelines, services are being held privately by the family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove. He will be laid to rest next to his son at Black Rock Cemetery in Glenville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Black Rock Church of the Brethren, 3864 Glenville Rd., Glenville PA 17329
Published in Evening Sun from May 16 to May 17, 2020