Amalia L. Digruttola
Amalia L. Digruttola

York - Amalia L. (Nievas) Digruttola, 83, passed away, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Manorcare Health South, York. She was the wife of the late Antonio Ramon Digruttola, her husband of 50 years, who died December 11, 2015.

Amalia was born June 18, 1937 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the daughter of the late Geraldo and Maria Juana (Zarate) Nievas.

Amalia was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hanover, and was a loving mother and grandmother.

Amalia is survived by a son Claudio N. Digruttola and his wife Sonia of Spring Grove, three grandchildren, Julian Digruttola of Spring Grove, Melina Digruttola of Troy, NY, and Camila Digruttola of Spring Grove, and two sisters.

Funeral services and burial will be private. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc. 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of the arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.




Published in Evening Sun from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
