Amanda Forry

New Oxford - Amanda E. (Miller) Forry, age 91, passed away at Cross Keys Village the Brethren Home Community on October 22, 2020. She was the loving wife of George A. Forry.
Amanda was born on November 12, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Harry C. and Kathryn E. (Hoover) Miller. She spent most of her life as a seamstress, working for East Berlin Garment Factory and SKF prior to retiring. She was a member of the Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren. Amanda enjoyed sewing and doing wood crafts with her husband George.
In addition to her husband George, Amanda is survived by her daughter Marcella S. Stitzel and husband Kevin; her grandchildren David A. Becker, Lydia R. Huff, and Lindsae E. Kimmey; and her great-grandchildren Haylie Seville, Iris Namias, Chloe Huff, and Lillyanna Kimmey, Izaiah James Kimmey, Jazlyn Rose Moore, David Paul Becker and Lucy Mae Becker. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Harry C. Miller Jr.; her sisters Martha Myers, Ruth Ferrence, Mary L. Strausbaugh and Anna M. Miller.
A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday at 2:00PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove with Elders Ray Mummert and Robert Yohe officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Stony Brook Cemetery following the service. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 1:00PM - 2:00PM at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the visitation will be required to wear masks and social distance.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Bible Helps, PO Box 391, Hanover PA 17331 or Hospice and Community Care, 235 St. Charles Way, Suite 250, York PA 17402.
