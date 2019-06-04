Services
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 637-5194
Resources
More Obituaries for Amanda Sneeringer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amanda L. Sneeringer


1987 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Amanda L. Sneeringer Obituary
Amanda L. Sneeringer

Hanover - Amanda Lynn Sneeringer, 31, entered into God's eternal care on Friday, May 31, 2019 at her home.

Born on Sunday, July 12, 1987 in Hanover, she was the daughter of Billy Wierman of Hanover and Linda Wierman of York. Amanda attended St. Joseph School and Delone Catholic High School. She loved going to the beach and had a passion for food. Her greatest love was spending time with her family, especially her children.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are three children, Chloe and Connor Sneeringer, and Ava Lawrence; her husband, Brent Lawrence; maternal grandmother, Linda Null; and paternal grandparents, Bill and Mary Wierman, all of Hanover.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Road, Hanover by The Rev. Matthew Morelli. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends at viewings to be held from 5 to 8 PM Wednesday at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover and 9 to 10:30 AM Thursday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to help defray the final expenses may be made by visiting her funding page at https://www.tmcfunding.com/search-fundraisers/campaign/3480?layout=single

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
Download Now