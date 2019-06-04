Amanda L. Sneeringer



Hanover - Amanda Lynn Sneeringer, 31, entered into God's eternal care on Friday, May 31, 2019 at her home.



Born on Sunday, July 12, 1987 in Hanover, she was the daughter of Billy Wierman of Hanover and Linda Wierman of York. Amanda attended St. Joseph School and Delone Catholic High School. She loved going to the beach and had a passion for food. Her greatest love was spending time with her family, especially her children.



Surviving, in addition to her parents, are three children, Chloe and Connor Sneeringer, and Ava Lawrence; her husband, Brent Lawrence; maternal grandmother, Linda Null; and paternal grandparents, Bill and Mary Wierman, all of Hanover.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Road, Hanover by The Rev. Matthew Morelli. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends at viewings to be held from 5 to 8 PM Wednesday at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover and 9 to 10:30 AM Thursday at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to help defray the final expenses may be made by visiting her funding page at https://www.tmcfunding.com/search-fundraisers/campaign/3480?layout=single



Published in Evening Sun on June 4, 2019