Amber Hippensteel
Amber Hippensteel

Hanover - Amber L. (Weikert) Hippensteel, age 42, passed away at Hospice of Central Pennsylvania's Carolyn's House on November 14, 2020. She was the loving wife of Neal A. Hippensteel.

Amber was born on December 17, 1977 and was the daughter of Jean (Weaver) and the late Steven Weikert. She graduated from New Oxford High School Class of 1996. She went on to work for Hanover Foods and Treehouse Foods a quality coordinator. Amber enjoyed crocheting, loved spending time with her family, and attending all of her children's sporting events.

In addition to her husband Neal, Amber is survived by her children Lexis, Lance, Lincoln, and Lennox; her mother Jean Weikert; her stepfather James "Jim" Winebrenner; her paternal grandmother Barbara Weikert; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father Steven; her brother James Harley Winebrenner; her maternal grandparents Shirley and Gerard Weaver; and her paternal grandfather Richard Weikert.

The family services are being held privately under the direction of Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.






Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
