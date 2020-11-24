Amy Pisula
Hanover - Amy H. Pisula, 93, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on November 15th, 2020 in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
Born in Hampton VA on July 18th, 1927 to Cowles and Margaret Hogge, Amy had a great love of the water. She married Vincent Paul Pisula in 1949 and upon completion of his medical studies moved to Hanover in 1959.
Amy is survived by her daughters, Mary Pisula-Stewart and husband Bob of Westfield, New Jersey, Peggy Miller of Hanover, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and Elizabeth Siskos companion of Paul. She was predeceased by her husband Vincent, sons Paul and Joe, son-in-law Clarence Miller, and granddaughter Amy Miller.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Basilica in Hanover, PA.
Those who knew Amy were touched by her kindness, generosity and compassionate spirit. Her love of country was celebrated at the annual Memorial Day parade in Hanover.
Amy and her late husband traveled throughout third world countries on medical missionary trips. She worked to set up libraries and assist on the children's ward.
She loved her daily walks, swimming and spending time at the ocean and was an avid Notre Dame football fan and Villanova basketball fan.
Funeral arrangements are private under the direction of Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
Donations may be made to: America's Vet Dogs, 371 East Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787-2976 www.vetdogs.org