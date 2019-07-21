|
Andrea L. Hertz
Hanover - Andrea L. Hertz, 57, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at UPMC Hanover Hospital. She was the wife of Timothy W. Hertz to whom she was married 34 years.
Born November 5, 1961 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Doris (Gross) Fuhrman.
Andrea was employed as an Administrative Assistant at Utz Quality Foods, Hanover. She was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Hanover, a graduate of Hanover High School and earned her Associates Degree from York College. Andrea enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, especially her pet canines.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three siblings, Carol Rineman and her husband Larry of NJ., Nancy Fitch of PA and Jeffrey Fuhrman and wife Sue of Hanover; and nine nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a nephew, Christopher Little.
Services will be held at a later date.
Contributions in memory of Andrea may be made to of South Central PA, 1004 N. Juniata St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.
Published in Evening Sun on July 21, 2019