Andrew E. Torgersen, Jr.
Biglerville, PA - Andrew E. Torgersen, Jr., 55, of Biglerville, PA died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his home.
Born December 20, 1963 he was the son of the late Andrew and Joan Torgersen. He was the husband of Tess (Miller) Torgersen, of Biglerville to whom he was married to for seven years.
Andrew was an avid gamer and loved watching ghost hunter shows.
In addition to his wife, Andrew is survived by his daughter, Leanna Torgersen, three step-children, Rebecca Moore, Andrew Moore, Clara Moore, two grandchildren, Bailey Wolfe, Violet Moore, and five siblings, Rachel, Helen, Kerri-Ann, Eric, and Eddie.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements, which will be private, online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on July 4, 2019