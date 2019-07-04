Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Torgersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew E. Torgersen Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew E. Torgersen Jr. Obituary
Andrew E. Torgersen, Jr.

Biglerville, PA - Andrew E. Torgersen, Jr., 55, of Biglerville, PA died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his home.

Born December 20, 1963 he was the son of the late Andrew and Joan Torgersen. He was the husband of Tess (Miller) Torgersen, of Biglerville to whom he was married to for seven years.

Andrew was an avid gamer and loved watching ghost hunter shows.

In addition to his wife, Andrew is survived by his daughter, Leanna Torgersen, three step-children, Rebecca Moore, Andrew Moore, Clara Moore, two grandchildren, Bailey Wolfe, Violet Moore, and five siblings, Rachel, Helen, Kerri-Ann, Eric, and Eddie.

The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements, which will be private, online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.