Andrew "Bernie" Kopchinski
Dover - Andrew "Bernie" Kopchinski, 70, of Dover, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday May 26,2020. Born January 15,1950 he was the son of the late Andrew and Nadine (Lauer) Kopchinski. Loving husband of Vickie L.(Hoffman) Kopchinski.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter Melissa Null, husband David of Westminster, MD and two sons Shawn, wife Theresa Kopchinski of Westminister, MD and Jordan Kress of McSherrystown. Four grandsons and five granddaughters. A brother Charles (Eddie) Weaver of Hanover; Four sisters Lorinda (Lori) Tome of York, Bonnie Bare of Hanover and Beverly Ruppert of Dover, Joanie Epley of Hanover, plus a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a step son Christopher Kress.
Bernie was a United States Marine veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired after 33 years from the York Water Company. He was a Godly man who was loved by many and enjoyed sharing Gods word. Bernie always walked, talked and prayed to the Lord. He faithfully attended the Harvest Chapel Church.
Bernie enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved family gatherings and spending time with his family. Another favorite was listening to Jimmy Swaggart music and his ministry. Don't forget the happiness that he enjoyed being in Ocean City Maryland, his favorite vacation spot at his brother in law Tim and Cindy Hoffman's condo.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Monday June 1,2020 at his church 6947 York Road Abbottstown, PA 17301. Officiating will be Rev. Don Wolabaugh. Viewing will be from 9:30 am to time of service. Burial at Marburg Memorial Gardens with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association 2595 Interstate Road Suite 100 Harrisburg, Pa 17110
Published in Evening Sun from May 29 to May 31, 2020.