Andrew N. Runion
Hanover - Andrew Nicholas Runion, 31, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Thursday, December 26, 2019 at his home.
Born September 26, 1988, in Havre De Grace, MD, he was the son of Dennis M. Runion of Maryland and Arlene "Renee" (Throckmorton) Mummert and husband Raymond E. of Hanover, PA.
Andrew was a 2007 graduate of Hanover High School, Hanover, PA. He was a machinist for PCI for over five years.
Andrew was a member of the Hanover Moose Lodge #227.
In addition to his parents, Andrew is survived by his paternal grandmother, Mildred Runion; and his maternal grandmother, Emma Blankenship.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Andrew will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with the Rev. Fred Mummert officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019