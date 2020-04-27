|
Ann C. Sherman
New Oxford - Ann C. Sherman, 95, of New Oxford, PA entered into God's eternal care on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Crosskeys Village- The Brethren Community.
Born on Thursday, December 25, 1924, in Emmitsburg, MD, she was the wife of the late Harold Sherman, who died in 2005. She is also preceded in death by two sons, Dr. Richard Sherman and Steven Sherman, Sr. Ann enjoyed Bingo, crafts, and spending time with her family.
Survivors include two children, Randy Sherman and his wife, Linda, of Ocean City, MD and Kathy Bradburn and her husband, Rick, of Hanover, PA; a daughter-in-law, Dr. Jane E. Sherman of Milford, DE; six grandchildren, Steven Sherman, Jr., Kay Cooke, Gregory, Dustin and Kimberly Sherman, and Richard Bradburn; and nine great-grandchildren.
In compliance with health and public safety directives during this time, the services for Ann will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial contributions in Ann's name to Loving Eyes Puppy Club, c/o K. Cooke 356 Woodland View Drive, York, PA 17406.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support joining our "Hugs from Home" program where your personal message is displayed in a meaningful way for the family to see. Your "Hug" message will remind the family of your love and support and may be sent to [email protected] and need to be received by 9 AM Friday, May 1, 2020.
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2020