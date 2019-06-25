|
Ann M. Wilkinson
Hanover - Ann M. Wilkinson, 79, of Hanover, PA died, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek Nursing Center. She was the loving wife of the late Billy R. Wilkinson, who died March 23, 2017. As per Ann's wishes her body was donated to science. The family will have a service at a later date.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
