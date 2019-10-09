|
Ann Marie Garman
Littlestown - Ann Marie Garman, 55, of Littlestown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at UPMC Hanover Hospital. She was the wife of Douglas M. Garman to whom she was married 28 years.
orn September 13, 1964 in Long Branch City, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Paul Hudacek and Doris (Koch) Hudacek Tallman.
Ann Marie was currently employed with the Social Security Administration in Woodlawn, MD. She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown and a giving volunteer to many different causes and groups. Among these were cub scouts, school fundraisers, AYSO Soccer, Littlestown High School soccer and the Live Hope Laugh Alexis Ross Organization, and many others.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two children, Jeffrey D. Garman of Shippensburg and Anna E. Garman of Littlestown; four siblings, Paul Tallman, Dawn Tallman-Jones and Robert Tallman all of Palm Bay, FL and Cathy Sullivan of Hampden, Mass.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown with Rev. C. Anthony Miller as celebrant. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown. Friends and relatives will be received Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown, with prayers at 7:00 p.m.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019