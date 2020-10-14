Ann White
Hanover - Ann Y. (Trumpower) White, age 67, passed away at Penn State Hershey Medical Center on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was the loving wife of John D. White; together they shared over 47 years of marriage.
Ann was born in Berkley Springs WV on August 25, 1953 and was the daughter of the late Edward L. "Jim" Trumpower and Lois A. (McCusker) Trumpower. She graduated from Franklin High School, Reisterstown, MD class of 1971. She worked as a caregiver most of her life and was a member of St. Vincent Church and Sacred Heart Basilica in Hanover as well as a member of the Sacred Heart Club.
In addition to her husband John; she is survived by her daughter, Andrea Keller and her husband Daniel of Hanover; three grandchildren, Joshua, Brock and Natalie Penn; and three brothers, Rodney Trumpower and wife Rebecca of New Freedom, Jeffrey Trumpower and wife Laura of Lewes DE and Barry Trumpower and wife Stacey of Littlestown and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to participate in her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Basilica, 30 Basilica Dr., Hanover with Rev. Joseph F. Gotwalt as celebrant. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hanover. The family will receive friends on Monday from 9:30 AM-10:30 AM at Murphy -Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the visitation will be required to wear masks and social distance. Attendance inside the funeral home will be limited to 25 people at a time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 2875 S. James Dr., New Berlin WI 53151.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com