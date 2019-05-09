|
Anna A. Becker
Abbottstown - Anna A. Becker, 85, 41 Moulstown Road, Abbottstown, PA., laid down her burdens and ascended to her heavenly home on April 29th, 2019 after a month-long stay in York Hospital.
Anna was born to the late Katie Amelia Stiles and Nolan A. Kline on November 14th, 1933 in Shrewsbury Township, York, PA. She would have celebrated 65 years of marriage this June 6th to Donald L. Becker.
It was in June of 1954 that she accepted Jesus as her Savior and has served him faithfully all of her life.
She was a member of the Gettysburg Foursquare Gospel Church from 1956 through 2003 serving on the worship team as a guitarist and singer in the early years and then a children's Sunday School teacher and Wednesday night Cupbearer's Leader. In 2003 she began attending Harvest Chapel in Abbottstown, PA., where she remained until her illness.
Anna was responsible for the sponsorship of the local radio program, Searchlight Ministries Inc. on WGET and WGTY and WYCR for 27 years and began a tape ministry of such that reached all over this nation from prisoners to Bible School students.
By occupation, Anna was a nursing assistant at the Child Developmental Center in Abbottstown and then at the Brethren Home at Cross Keys for many years until she retired.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by their two children Randy L. Becker of Gettysburg PA. and Cynthia A. Becker of Whidbey Island, WA. , three grandchildren Jubal L. Becker of Biglerville, PA., Melody J. Gervasio of St. Thomas, PA., and Miranda J. Becker of Gettysburg, PA., and one great-grandson, Michael G. Gervasio.
Her surviving brothers are Richard Kline of Glen Rock, PA., Charles Kline of New Freedom, PA. and Kenneth Kline of Spring Grove, PA. She was predeceased by her brother Paul Kline. She has many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday, May 20th, from 5 - 7 p.m. with a Memorial Service from 7 - 8 p.m. at Harvest Chapel, 6947 York Road, Abbottstown PA. 17301 officiated by Rev. Don Wolabaugh.
We hope you will join us in celebrating her life.
Published in Evening Sun on May 9, 2019