Anna K. Brady
Hanover - Anna K. Brady, 92 of Hanover and formerly of McSherrystown, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Utz Terrace, Hanover. She was the wife of Michael E. Brady Sr., who died August 16, 1979.
Born August 4, 1927, in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Chauncey E. and Carrie E. (Shanebrook) Zartman.
Anna was retired from the Hanover Evening Sun with over 50 years of service as a reporter and columnist, and previously worked at Lincoln Bus Lines, Middleburg Sewing Factory and the Hanover Wire Cloth. She was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in McSherrystown and the Blue Star Mothers of America. Anna was a cub scout leader for many years and enjoyed traveling.
Surviving are ten children, Michael E. Brady Jr., Gordon Brady, John Brady, Scott Brady, David Brady, Martin Brady, Richard Brady, Trina Brady, Theresa Brady and Matthew Brady; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two children, Sharon Fix and Paul Brady.
As per Anna's wishes, her body will be donated to science. Services will be held privately.
Contributions in memory of Anna may be made to the Blue Star Mothers of Central Pennsylvania, 55 Barkley Road, Landisburg, PA 17040 or Scouts BSA, PO Box 152079, Irving, TX 75015.
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020