Anna Louise Myers
Anna Louise Myers

Gettysburg - Anna Louise Myers, 87, of Gettysburg, died Sunday, Sept 13, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran Village, Gettysburg. She was the widow of Kenneth K. Myers who died June 13, 2001. Born March 13, 1933 in Hanover, Anna was the daughter of the late John & Esther (DeGroft) Koontz. She was a 1951 Taneytown High School graduate and secretary at Town & Country Gas Service of Taneytown until she married on Dec 5, 1952. She then moved to the family farm and was a farm wife until her husband died. Anna also worked part time at Musselman's of Bigerville during apple season for 18 years. She was also employed with Trostle's Furniture Store, Gettysburg for 13 years until the business closed.

Surviving are her son, Steven L. Myers & Linda of Gettysburg; her daughter-in-law, Marsha Myers of Gettysburg; her 5 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; a great, great grandson; her brother, Kenneth Koontz & Gloria of Hanover and several nieces and nephews. Anna was predeceased by her son, Dean R. Myers. She was a member of Chapel Hill Church of God, York Springs. Anna enjoyed spending time with her family.

Funeral Service is Thursday, Sept 17, at 11 A.M. at her church with The Rev. Randal Huber officiating. Viewing is Thursday 10 - 11 A.M. at church. COVID -19 guidelines are recommended. Interment is in Centre View Cemetery, Biglerville. Memorials in Anna's name may be sent to her church @ 4521 Oxford Rd., York Springs, PA 17372 . Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.




Published in Evening Sun from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
