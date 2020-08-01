1/1
Anna M. Bankert
Anna M. Bankert

Hanover - Anna M. Bankert, 95, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Friday, July 31, 2020 at Transitions Nursing Center, Gettysburg, PA.

Born October 22, 1924, in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Mary (Lohr) Mowrer. Anna was the loving wife of the late Burnell H. Bankert with whom she shared 45 years of marriage until his passing on June 11, 1988.

Anna was a member of Bethel United Church of Christ, Spring Grove, PA. She was a life member of Porters Sideling Fire Company.

Anna worked at the former Hanover Quilting Factory and later at the Golden Age Nursing Home.

Anna enjoyed sewing, quilting, and loved all animals. She especially enjoyed being with her family and friends.

Anna is survived by her granddaughter, Stacey Kimmey and husband James of Hanover, PA; one son, Barry Bankert of Hanover, PA; and one sister, Betty Goodling of York, PA. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Barbara Mitchell who died January 22, 2000 and two brothers, Ivan Mowrer and Harry Mowrer.

A graveside service to celebrate and remember Anna's life will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Rest Haven Cemetery, corner of Westminster Avenue and Boundary Avenue, Hanover, PA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Anna's memory to Bethel United Church of Christ, 2112 Yingling Drive, Spring Grove, PA 17362 or the York County S.P.C.A., 3159 North Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.






Published in Evening Sun from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
