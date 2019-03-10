Resources
Anna M. Hood
Anna M. Hood

Anna M. Hood


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna M. Hood Obituary
Anna M. Hood

Littlestown - Anna M. Hood 87 passed on Jan.1, 2019 at her home in Littlestown. She was born on Jan 6,1931 to the late Edward & Amy Heiser. She was the widow

of Edwin F. Hood who passed on June 26, 2012.

Anna is survived by 2 children Vicki Miller & husband John of New Bern, NC & Brian Hood & wife Lori of Manassas VA;. 2 grandchildren Joshua &

Larissa Hood. Anna also had 2 step-grandchildren Christina Schmidt & John Miller Jr; 2 step-great grandchildren Oen & Erica Schmidt. She also had

special friends in Randy & Janis Miller & Steve & Diane Kagrise.

Anna was formerly employed by several local factories & local restaurants & Wograns Drug Store. Her favorite job was being wife, mother & grandmother

Anna was predeceased by her brothers Edward, John, Frank, Elwood & Carroll, sisters Virginia, Betty, Marion & Rita.

A private service will be held at Mt Carmel Cemetery in Littlestown at a later date.

memorial contributions may be made to Alpha Fire Co..E.M.S. 40 E. King St. Littlestown, PA 17340
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 10, 2019
