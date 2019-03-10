|
|
Anna M. Hood
Littlestown - Anna M. Hood 87 passed on Jan.1, 2019 at her home in Littlestown. She was born on Jan 6,1931 to the late Edward & Amy Heiser. She was the widow
of Edwin F. Hood who passed on June 26, 2012.
Anna is survived by 2 children Vicki Miller & husband John of New Bern, NC & Brian Hood & wife Lori of Manassas VA;. 2 grandchildren Joshua &
Larissa Hood. Anna also had 2 step-grandchildren Christina Schmidt & John Miller Jr; 2 step-great grandchildren Oen & Erica Schmidt. She also had
special friends in Randy & Janis Miller & Steve & Diane Kagrise.
Anna was formerly employed by several local factories & local restaurants & Wograns Drug Store. Her favorite job was being wife, mother & grandmother
Anna was predeceased by her brothers Edward, John, Frank, Elwood & Carroll, sisters Virginia, Betty, Marion & Rita.
A private service will be held at Mt Carmel Cemetery in Littlestown at a later date.
memorial contributions may be made to Alpha Fire Co..E.M.S. 40 E. King St. Littlestown, PA 17340
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 10, 2019