Anna M. Myers
Hanover - Anna M. Myers passed away on October 14, 2019, at the age of 93. She was born on February 24, 1926, in Gettysburg to Lawrence and Pearle Harbaugh.
She was married to John R. Myers for 56 years at his passing on September 3, 2005.
Anna graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1944 and was employed by Revonah Spinning Mills for 28 ½ years.
She is survived by sons Greg and wife Mary, Jeffrey and wife Sandy; grandchildren Monica Martin and husband Todd, Derek Myers and wife Crissy; step-children Joanne Bownaze and husband Tony, Curtis Strausbaugh and wife Crissy; sister Myrna Gulliford; and several step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephew.
A memorial service will be held on October 28, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. David's Lutheran Church, 1032 Musselman Rd. with Pastor LaDonna Thomas officiating. A graveside service will follow at Marburg Memorial Gardens, 2510 Grandview Rd.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Guthrie Memorial Library or St. David's Lutheran Church.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019