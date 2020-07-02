Anna Mae BankertGlen Rock - Anna Mae Bankert, 88, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Born in Glen Rock, she was the daughter of the late Samuel S. and Elsie E. (Spidle) Bankert. Anna Mae was a lifetime member of St. Paul's (Dubs) United Church of Christ. She enjoyed baking, reading, farming, word finds and cooking for her family.She is survived by her son Ralph W. Bankert; two granddaughters Michelle Bankert and husband Timothy, DeeAnne L. McDaniel and husband Brian; great granddaughter Kayla Sparks and husband Jeremy; four great grandsons Ryan Bankert, Connor, Dalton and Bradley McDaniel; great great grandson Ben Sparks; sister Barbara Almony and husband Horace; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers Charles, George and Dale Bankert; and three sisters Goldie Renoll, Florence Ehrhart and Mary Ehrhart and daughter in law Cynthia Bankert.There will be a viewing on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00PM at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom. A Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 beginning at 10:00AM at the funeral home with Rev. Susan E. Fritz. Interment will be in St. Paul's (Dubs) Cemetery in Hanover, PA. All guests in attendance will be required to wear face masks, when entering the building.Memorial contributions may be made to: American Diabetes Association; Southeastern Pennsylvania Office 150 Monument Rd. Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.