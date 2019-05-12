|
|
Anna Mae Cline
Glenville - Anna Mae Hamme Cline, 98, of Glenville, passed peacefully at home on the farm surrounded by sounds and smells of home and love on May 9, 2019.
Anna Mae was born on January 19, 1921 on the family farm in Glenville, and was a daughter of the late Milton R. and Lillie Mae (Smith) Hamme.
She was the widow of John Cline, and mother to Barbara and late husband Ray Kaltreider, Michael Cline and wife Judy, Carolyn Anderson and husband Roger, Evelyn Cline, and Jayne Cline. She was a grandmother and great grandmother to many. She was the matriarch of our family and the family farm. She taught us the importance of love and family.
She was an active member of St. Jacob's Stone Church. She was retired from AMP, Inc. She has donated her body to the Humanity Gifts Registry, where she will teach the next generation of physicians and surgeons. When she completes her teaching at medical school, a service to honor her life and those of her fellow teachers will be celebrated. Special thank you to her long-time family physician Dr. Raymond Ruberg and the hospice services of the VNA of Hanover and Spring Grove. To honor her life and her love, take a walk in the fresh air, or share a moment with a loved one. You will find her spirit alive and well on the family farm, watching over us at the annual 4th of July picnic and Halloween party.
Published in Evening Sun on May 12, 2019