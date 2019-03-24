AnnaLee C. Herman



Hanover - AnnaLee C. Herman, 91, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle - Hanover Hospital.



Born June 22, 1927 in Melrose, MD, she was the daughter of the late Grace C. (Shaffer) Boyd.



AnnaLee was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Hanover, PA. She was a former member of the AARP Chapter at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, serving as a past secretary for five years, and a former treasurer at the Center Village Condo Association for three years.



AnnaLee was a 1945 graduate of Manchester High School, Manchester, MD. She retired in 1995, having worked as a secretary at Baugher Insurance Agency for thirty-five years. In her retirement she enjoyed traveling, antiquing, reading and spending time with her friends.



AnnaLee was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred I. Bosley and Geraldine Yeager.



Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in AnnaLee's name to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 127 York Street, Hanover, PA 17331, the , 1355 Peachtree St NE - Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309, or to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.



The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 24, 2019