Anthony M. Pirrello, Jr., MD
Hanover - Anthony M. Pirrello, Jr., MD, 83, husband of Mary Ann Kregor Pirrello, entered into God's eternal care on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek.
Born on Sunday, June 21, 1936 in Montclair, NJ, he was a son of the late Anthony M. Pirrello, Sr. and Mary Badia Pirrello. In 1958, he earned his Bachelor's degree from Lafayette College in Easton, and graduated from the Temple University School of Medicine in 1962. Dr. Pirrello served his internship at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, PA and later completed his four year pathology residency there. He later became the Chief Pathologist at Butler Hospital in Butler, PA, a position he held for 27 years until his retirement in 1998.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of more than 56 years, are two children, Valerie Pirrello of Hanover, and Mark Pirrello of Raleigh, NC; two brothers and a sister.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover. Following a private prayer service, entombment will be in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum in Pittsburgh.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019