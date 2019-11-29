Services
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 637-5194
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Pirrello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony M. Pirrello M.D. Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony M. Pirrello M.D. Jr. Obituary
Anthony M. Pirrello, Jr., MD

Hanover - Anthony M. Pirrello, Jr., MD, 83, husband of Mary Ann Kregor Pirrello, entered into God's eternal care on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek.

Born on Sunday, June 21, 1936 in Montclair, NJ, he was a son of the late Anthony M. Pirrello, Sr. and Mary Badia Pirrello. In 1958, he earned his Bachelor's degree from Lafayette College in Easton, and graduated from the Temple University School of Medicine in 1962. Dr. Pirrello served his internship at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, PA and later completed his four year pathology residency there. He later became the Chief Pathologist at Butler Hospital in Butler, PA, a position he held for 27 years until his retirement in 1998.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of more than 56 years, are two children, Valerie Pirrello of Hanover, and Mark Pirrello of Raleigh, NC; two brothers and a sister.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover. Following a private prayer service, entombment will be in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum in Pittsburgh.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
Download Now