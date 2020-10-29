Anthony WeaverHanover - Anthony G. Weaver, age 62, passed away on October 27, 2020 at Penn State Milton Hershey Medical Center.Anthony was born on June 2, 1958 and was the son of the late Gerard Joseph and Shirley (Toot) Weaver. He graduated from Hanover High School Class of 1976. He spent all of his working career in the construction field. Anthony enjoyed watching NASCAR and football, liking Dale Earnhardt Sr., the Baltimore Ravens, and the Penn State Nittany Lions. He also liked going to music concerts and listening to Neil Young. Anthony enjoyed the simple things in life, like taking care of his home, his yard, and spending time with family and friends.Anthony is survived by his daughters Toni Weaver and Lacey Weaver; his grandchildren Matthew, Olivia, McKaila, and Kaylin; his brother Jeffery Weaver; his sisters Sheryl Flickinger, Jean Weikert, Dawn Weaver, Barbara Weaver, and Jennifer Funke; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Gerard and Shirley.The family services are being held privately under the direction of Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. of McSherrystown.