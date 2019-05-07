Arlene A. Gondolf



Hanover - Arlene A. Gondolf, 87, of Hanover, PA, entered God's care, Sunday, May 5, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover, with her loving family by her side.



Born May 7, 1931 in York, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clair and Minnie (Martin) Luckenbaugh. Arlene was the loving wife of the late Robert H. Gondolf who died May 9, 2000.



Arlene was a member of Harvest Time Temple Church, Hanover and the Golden Visions Senior Center, Hanover. She retired from Kleffel's of Hanover after several years.



Arlene enjoyed playing Bingo, Crocheting and spending time with her family.



Arlene is survived by three Children, Jeffrey Dull, Brad Dull, and Patti DeGroft all of Hanover, PA; 6 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Melvin Luckenbaugh, Nevin Luckenbaugh and Donald Luckenbaugh; and four sisters, Lela Otto, Miriam Klinedinst, Nadine Aldinger, and Treva Slenker.



A funeral service to celebrate and remember Arlene's life will be held 10 AM, Thursday, May 9, 2018 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with her Pastor the Rev. Fred Mummert officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul's Dubs Church Cemetery, Hanover, PA. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6 -8 PM, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Arlene's memory may be made to Harvest Time Temple, 700 Black Rock Road, Hanover, PA 17331.



Published in Evening Sun on May 7, 2019